Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $17,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 381,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.5% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX stock opened at $242.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $278.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

