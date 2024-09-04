Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of BSY opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $57.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,227,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,091,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after acquiring an additional 441,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,999,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

