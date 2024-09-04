Berenberg Bank Upgrades Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) to Buy

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,400 ($31.56) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,100 ($27.61). Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.30) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.16) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,325 ($30.57).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
Featured Articles
