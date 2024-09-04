Berenberg Bank Upgrades Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) to Buy

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,400 ($31.56) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,100 ($27.61). Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.30) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.16) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,325 ($30.57).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,961 ($25.79) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,016.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.48. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,711 ($22.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,193 ($28.84). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,918.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,921.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

