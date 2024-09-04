Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30). 760,428 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,001% from the average session volume of 69,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.28).

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £102.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 0.64.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company provides allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.