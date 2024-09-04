Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Bilibili from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Bilibili from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Shares of BILI opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.85. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $8,128,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $29,336,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 6.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. SIH Partners LLLP grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 145.9% in the second quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 709,200 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 23.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 47,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

