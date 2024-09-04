Bilibili Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 47,399 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average daily volume of 28,392 put options.
Bilibili stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.85. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.19.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILI. Nomura Securities upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.91.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
