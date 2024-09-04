Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Short Interest Update

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 9,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,465,000 after purchasing an additional 456,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,347,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,050,000 after buying an additional 212,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Biohaven by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,297,000 after buying an additional 1,458,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biohaven by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after buying an additional 1,449,000 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biohaven

Biohaven Price Performance

NYSE:BHVN opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -8.92 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.