BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Insider FAX Capital Corp. Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$5,025,000.00.
BioSyent Price Performance
RX stock opened at C$10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of C$126.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.29. BioSyent Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.66 and a 12-month high of C$11.45.
BioSyent Company Profile
