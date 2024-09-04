Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
BTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 8.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $15,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 115,882 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 565,362 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
Featured Stories
