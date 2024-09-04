Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading Down 9.3%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.64. 2,352,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,931,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Trading Down 9.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Bitfarms

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Gobeil sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.43, for a total value of C$145,775.00. In other Bitfarms news, insider Riot Platforms, Inc. acquired 100,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$262,547.58. Also, Senior Officer Benoit Gobeil sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.43, for a total transaction of C$145,775.00. Insiders bought a total of 186,181 shares of company stock valued at $451,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.