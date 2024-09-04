Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading Down 9.3%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.64. 2,352,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,931,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Bitfarms
Bitfarms Trading Down 9.3 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Bitfarms
In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Gobeil sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.43, for a total value of C$145,775.00. In other Bitfarms news, insider Riot Platforms, Inc. acquired 100,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$262,547.58. Also, Senior Officer Benoit Gobeil sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.43, for a total transaction of C$145,775.00. Insiders bought a total of 186,181 shares of company stock valued at $451,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.27% of the company’s stock.
Bitfarms Company Profile
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bitfarms
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.