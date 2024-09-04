BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN) Shares Down 1.2%

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 30.83 and last traded at 30.92. 60,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 78,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at 31.30.
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is 30.31 and its 200-day moving average is 29.72.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.