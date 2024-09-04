BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases New Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 3,780.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 71,858 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rollins by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

