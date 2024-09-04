BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 782 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,384,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,524,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,271,000 after buying an additional 30,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,906,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,067,000 after buying an additional 158,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.83. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $68.92.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

