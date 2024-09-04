BNP Paribas Upgrades Visa (NYSE:V) to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has $325.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on V. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $297.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $309.16.

NYSE:V opened at $278.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $509.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.05.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

