BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $497,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTWO opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

