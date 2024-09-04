Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.35

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.35 and traded as high as C$32.00. Boralex shares last traded at C$31.06, with a volume of 442,482 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.44.

Boralex Stock Down 3.7 %

Boralex Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

