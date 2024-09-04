Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.
Boston Properties Stock Down 1.2 %
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.31%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,568,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,289,000 after buying an additional 122,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $890,848,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,502,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166,105 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,637,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,348,000 after purchasing an additional 542,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
