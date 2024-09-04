Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $82.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.