Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (BOY.TO) (TSE:BOY) Stock Price Up 1%

Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (BOY.TO) (TSE:BOY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 46,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 66,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (BOY.TO) Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77. The firm has a market cap of C$15.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50.

About Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (BOY.TO)

Boyuan Construction Group, Inc, a general contracting construction company, constructs residential and commercial buildings, municipal infrastructure, and engineering projects in the People's Republic of China. It constructs residential areas, including housing projects for multi-home neighborhoods and condominium projects; customized factories for the purpose of production, manufacturing, and processing activities; business and residential buildings for the purpose of tourism, restaurants, entertainment, offices, and mixed use office/residential buildings; and public infrastructure projects, such as bus stations, squares, traffic hubs, nursing homes, and government institutions for urban development.

