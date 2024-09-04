Brad Welsh Acquires 3,174 Shares of nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Stock

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHFGet Free Report) insider Brad Welsh bought 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.00 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of A$19,044.00 ($12,955.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39.

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in five segments: Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, nib Travel, and nib Thrive segments.

