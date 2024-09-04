Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 39.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,922 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,938,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 342.1% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $1,141,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,072 shares in the company, valued at $14,663,358.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,125 shares of company stock worth $1,669,148 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a positive return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

