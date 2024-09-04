British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $397.19

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 397.19 ($5.22) and traded as high as GBX 420.80 ($5.53). British Land shares last traded at GBX 420.80 ($5.53), with a volume of 2,052,320 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 469 ($6.17) to GBX 500 ($6.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 404 ($5.31).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 405.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 397.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -335.97, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of £14,436.48 ($18,982.88). Insiders have bought 3,613 shares of company stock worth $1,488,767 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

