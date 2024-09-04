Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,019.85

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,019.85 ($13.41) and traded as high as GBX 1,277 ($16.79). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 1,273 ($16.74), with a volume of 407,955 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BVIC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($14.20) to GBX 1,315 ($17.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32. The company has a market cap of £3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,496.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,254.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,019.85.

In related news, insider Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($15.46), for a total value of £137,791.92 ($181,185.96). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 39 shares of company stock valued at $44,562. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

