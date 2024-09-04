Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.86

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.86 and traded as high as C$55.52. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$55.14, with a volume of 5,594,897 shares traded.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 2.1204168 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 143.84%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total value of C$1,668,727.26. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total value of C$1,668,727.26. Also, Senior Officer Anuj Ranjan sold 112,500 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total value of C$4,458,375.00. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.