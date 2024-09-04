Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RA. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000.
RA stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $13.48.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
