BRP (DOOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.06. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $79.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

