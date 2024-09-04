Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$16.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$15.50.

HOM.U has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.00.

HOM.U stock opened at C$13.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$446.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.56%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

