Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.20% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 646,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after buying an additional 507,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $68,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $460,238.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $68,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,238.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $1,066,473.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,953.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBW shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 0.4 %

BBW stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $462.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

