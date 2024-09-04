Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a hold rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.57.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $168.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.73.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

