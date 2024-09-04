Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Down 5.3% in August

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BNR opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.17. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 72.31% and a negative net margin of 111.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Burning Rock Biotech
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Burning Rock Biotech
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.