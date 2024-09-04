Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158,279 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 239,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 65.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 362.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 748.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,353,000 after acquiring an additional 697,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $72.70.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $640.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $105,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $422,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

