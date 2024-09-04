Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.66

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.66 and traded as high as $7.05. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 208,539 shares.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 2.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.