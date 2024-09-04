Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.66

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.66 and traded as high as $7.05. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 208,539 shares.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHW. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 22,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

