Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Caleres alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAL

Caleres Stock Down 5.2 %

Caleres Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CAL opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $665,256.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock worth $1,447,208 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,160,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 25.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 901,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 183,594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 58.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 81,836 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 193,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 79,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.