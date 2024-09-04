Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CWB has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to a tender rating and raised their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$55.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.10.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$51.43 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$24.66 and a 1 year high of C$52.80. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson purchased 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. Also, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

