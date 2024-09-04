Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.10.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$51.43 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$24.66 and a 1-year high of C$52.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$46.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson acquired 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,680.66. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

