Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$60.30

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$55.80 to C$60.30 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$44.10.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$51.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$24.66 and a 52 week high of C$52.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson purchased 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,680.66. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

