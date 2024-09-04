Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $4,371,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,016,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COF. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

