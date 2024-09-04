Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $176.07

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.07 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 228 ($3.00). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 224.50 ($2.95), with a volume of 46,985 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 201.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 176.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.83 million, a PE ratio of -311.81, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

