Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $176.07

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.07 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 228 ($3.00). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 224.50 ($2.95), with a volume of 46,985 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Get Our Latest Report on Capricorn Energy
Capricorn Energy Price Performance
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capricorn Energy
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.