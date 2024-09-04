Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 1,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 21,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock has a market cap of $24.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -64.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits.

