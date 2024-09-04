Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.54

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.54 and traded as high as $15.23. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 2,250,907 shares changing hands.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 2.74.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
