Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.54

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.54 and traded as high as $15.23. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 2,250,907 shares changing hands.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 2.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $51,128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,360,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after buying an additional 281,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 177,207 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $9,001,000. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the second quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 310,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 70,555 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

