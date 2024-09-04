CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.48

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as high as $6.50. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 33,111 shares traded.

CASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

