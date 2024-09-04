Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.24

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.24 and traded as low as $5.01. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 785 shares changing hands.

Cathay Pacific Airways Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24.

Cathay Pacific Airways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

