Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

CLBT stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 5,902.06% and a negative net margin of 28.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 59.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

