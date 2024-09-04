Center for Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after acquiring an additional 295,132 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $176.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.31.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

