Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $154,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 943.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,791 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGAU shares. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

