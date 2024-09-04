Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.79

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.79 and traded as high as C$9.44. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.04, with a volume of 2,086,748 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CG. Cibc World Mkts cut Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.77.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CG

Centerra Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.79.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of C$386.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.0487805 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.