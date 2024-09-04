Century Lithium (OTC:CYDVF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Century Lithium Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 21,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 86,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Century Lithium Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Century Lithium Company Profile

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

