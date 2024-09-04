CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) versus Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Critical Comparison

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) and CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of CES Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nine Energy Service and CES Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -8.17% N/A -11.78% CES Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 1 0 0 0 1.00 CES Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nine Energy Service and CES Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CES Energy Solutions has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 55.25%. Given CES Energy Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CES Energy Solutions is more favorable than Nine Energy Service.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nine Energy Service and CES Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $609.53 million 0.08 -$32.21 million ($1.01) -1.12 CES Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.29 19.30

CES Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nine Energy Service. Nine Energy Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CES Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CES Energy Solutions beats Nine Energy Service on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nine Energy Service

(Get Free Report)

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides open hole and cemented completion tool products, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. Its solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products. The company also designs and implements drilling fluid systems and completion solutions for oil and natural gas producers; designs and manufactures production and specialty chemicals for use in the oil and natural gas production and industrial markets; designs, blends, and sells specialty drilling fluids; designs, blends, and sells simulation and production chemicals for oil and gas producers; and operates trucks and trailers to transport drilling fluids to operators in the oil and gas industry. In addition, it provides environmental consulting, water management and transfer services, and drilling fluids waste disposal services; and laboratory services. The company was formerly known as Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. and changed its name to CES Energy Solutions Corp. in June 2017. CES Energy Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.