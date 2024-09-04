Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

