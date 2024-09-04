Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 119,259 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2,637.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 463,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 446,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 49,774 shares during the last quarter.

JHMD stock opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $726.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.7311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

